Channel 3 in Nashville with President Obama

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

What will President Obama say today in Nashville?



Just a few days after his State of the Union Address, where he addressed an increase in the minimum wage and extension of long-term unemployment insurance, Obama is highlight education reform and talk jobs, and outline his plans for helping the unemployed.

The school may also play a role in the visit, which comes after a 15-year-old McGavock student was shot and killed at a Hermitage apartment. The person charged with shooting Kevin Barbee was his friend and classmate, 17-year-old Kaemon Robinson.



There was concern from the White House that it would be inappropriate to visit on the heels of a tragedy.



The McGavock principal says the White House even asked the school if they should cancel the president's visit out of respect for Kevin Barbee.

