Rhea County native completes 3,000 mile kayak trip - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Rhea County native completes 3,000 mile kayak trip

Posted: Updated:
By Ron Bush, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Brad Tallent of Rhea County, left, and Austin Graham of Louisiana stand on the shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia at the start of their 3,000 mile kayaking trip. Times Free Press photo Brad Tallent of Rhea County, left, and Austin Graham of Louisiana stand on the shore of the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia at the start of their 3,000 mile kayaking trip. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

In a case of one big adventure literally leading to another, Rhea County native Brad Tallent recently finished a kayak trip of more than 3,000 miles from Nova Scotia in Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tallent made the paddling journey with Austin Graham of St. Francisville, La., a small town near Baton Rouge. The two met on an Appalachian Trail hike that started on April 1, 2012, and decided to try a long-distance kayak trip during a one-day break at Erwin, Tenn., when they took small rental boats down the Nolachucky River, not long before Tallent left the other hikers in the group that bonded soon after leaving Springer Mountain in Georgia, including Rusty Packard of Harrison, in southern Virginia.

That was the first time Graham ever was in a kayak. Tallent had done quite a bit of paddling, mostly canoeing, since boyhood, but his experience also was limited for the venture that began last June 16 at Cape Breton Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"I had a couple of kayaks before, but nothing like the one I have now," the Evensville resident and 2007 Rhea County High School graduate said. "This one is 17 feet long, so it's pretty big. The one I practiced Eskimo rolls in before the trip was an 11-footer, I think -- a 1980s whitewater kayak that was a hand-me-down from my father. These are quite a bite different, so it took a while to figure them out.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.