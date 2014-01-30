TN Senate passes supermarket wine bill 23-8

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The state Senate has passed a bill to allow local governments to hold votes on whether to allow wine sales in supermarkets and convenience stores.

The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro was approved on a 23-8 vote after the companion bill was revived in the House this week.

The proposal would allow cities and counties to vote on grocery store wine sales as early as November, but wouldn't allow supermarkets to stock wine until at least July 2016.

The Senate version would require convenience stores to have at least 1,200 square feet to qualify for a wine sales license, while the House version would set that limit at 2,000 square feet.

Under current law, supermarkets can't sell anything stronger than beer.

