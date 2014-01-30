Loaded firearm found at Chattanooga Airport

Working Together for You

A loaded firearm was found at the Chattanooga Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Transportation Security Administration discovered the weapon at a security checkpoint around 3:46 p.m., according to a news release.

A 9mm Ruger LC-9 pistol was discovered in a passenger's carry-on bag, the release stated. Airport police were alerted, then confiscated the firearm and ammunition.

Local law enforcement issued a citation to the passenger.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

