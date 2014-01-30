Air travel woes: Chattanooga fliers scramble amid cancellations

Ross Lehmann said Wednesday that plans for a one-day stopover in Chattanooga turned out to last closer to an entire work week — a hangover from the snowstorm that jammed up air travel to Atlanta.

"I was delayed three times and now they've canceled," he said about his Delta Connection service as he sat inside the Chattanooga Airport passenger terminal.

Lehmann, of Houston, was one a many air travelers at Chattanooga Airport whose plans melted away after Delta canceled its slate of flights from Lovell Field to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

All 16 of Delta's departures to Atlanta were scratched the last couple of days as workers at Hartsfield-Jackson scrambled to get air traffic moving close to normal again through the world's busiest airport. Delta typically carries more than half of all fliers out of Chattanooga.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

