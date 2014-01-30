McDonald's employee accused of selling heroin inside Happy Meals

(WPXI) A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman was arrested Wednesday after police said undercover agents purchased heroin from the her while she was working at an East Liberty McDonald's.



According to Mike Manko, a spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney, several law enforcement officers set up a controlled buy at the restaurant Wednesday.



Investigators said customers looking for heroin were told to go through the drive-through and say "I'd like to order a toy."



The customer would then be told to drive to the first window, where they'd hand over their money and get a Happy Meal box containing heroin in exchange.



