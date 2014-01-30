Report gives Tenn. high marks for teacher policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is among three states receiving high marks for their teacher policies.

The National Council on Teacher Quality graded all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Tennessee, Louisiana and Rhode Island all received a B. The highest grade was Florida with a B-plus.

According to the report, all four states are among 37 that have improved their overall teacher policy grades by at least one full grade level over the last five years because of significant reform, particularly in the areas of teacher evaluation and related teacher effectiveness policies.

U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan has more than once singled out Tennessee as a leader in education reform. President Barack Obama, who is scheduled to visit a high school in Nashville on Thursday, lauded Tennessee's education reforms in his State of the Union address earlier this week.

