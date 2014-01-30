UPDATE: Crews busy repairing water main breaks

Crews spent much of Thursday morning working to repair water main breaks across the Tennessee Valley.

In Bradley County, a water main break on South Lee Highway right in front of Bradley Central High School forced a couple lane closures for hours.

On Signal Mountain's Druid Drive, water from a broken underground main froze to the pavement and became a dangerously slick hill.



"This has been one of the worst ones and I've been here two years. But this is one of the worst ones because of the aggravation getting the water turned off," said Hayden Hicks.

Signal Mountain Utility Worker Hayden Hicks said they had been working on that break since late Wednesday night. For 10 dark hours, Hicks and his crew waded through water in temperatures near zero degrees.



"It is about 12 degrees right now on Signal Mountain, which means it was a really hard job. I appreciate it. And I appreciate the town coming up here to fix it," said Signal Mtn. resident Chris Cole.



Repairs on both main breaks were repaired Thursday morning.

