Escape from Atlanta: Stranded on I-285 for 13 hours - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Escape from Atlanta: Stranded on I-285 for 13 hours, Jim Catanzaro took action

Posted: Updated:
James Catanzaro, president of Chattanooga State Community College, was stuck in Atlanta's weather-related traffic gridlock on Tuesday. Times Free Press photo James Catanzaro, president of Chattanooga State Community College, was stuck in Atlanta's weather-related traffic gridlock on Tuesday. Times Free Press photo
Atlanta's grid locked traffic during the height of Tuesday's snowstorm. AP photo Atlanta's grid locked traffic during the height of Tuesday's snowstorm. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

For 13 hours, Chattanooga State President Jim Catanzaro sat through headline-grabbing nothingness — no help, no hope, and no movement.

But finally, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, he saw a woman walking past his rental car. Catanzaro had seen this same woman earlier that morning, marching through 2 inches of snow in 10-degree weather, abandoning this particular section of the parking lot formerly known as Interstate 285.

Now, the woman was back. Catanzaro asked if she had seen any sign of hope.

She said she talked with a Georgia State Highway Patrol trooper. She asked when they could leave the interstate. The trooper told her an evacuation plan would take effect -- in 24 hours.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.