Escape from Atlanta: Stranded on I-285 for 13 hours, Jim Catanzaro took action

For 13 hours, Chattanooga State President Jim Catanzaro sat through headline-grabbing nothingness — no help, no hope, and no movement.



But finally, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, he saw a woman walking past his rental car. Catanzaro had seen this same woman earlier that morning, marching through 2 inches of snow in 10-degree weather, abandoning this particular section of the parking lot formerly known as Interstate 285.



Now, the woman was back. Catanzaro asked if she had seen any sign of hope.



She said she talked with a Georgia State Highway Patrol trooper. She asked when they could leave the interstate. The trooper told her an evacuation plan would take effect -- in 24 hours.



