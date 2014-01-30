Obama to visit TN. school of shooting victim

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - President Barack Obama heads to a Nashville high school on Thursday, two days after a student there fatally shot a classmate.



Grief counselors were at McGavock Comprehensive High School on Wednesday to help students cope with the shooting.



It happened within an hour of the president's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, in which he renewed calls to curb gun violence.



Police said the shooting took place at an apartment when 17-year-old Kaemon Robinson was playing with a pistol. It discharged, striking 15-year-old Kevin Barbee in the face. An attorney for Robinson said the teenager did not know the gun was loaded.



It was unclear how the president would address the shooting in his Thursday afternoon speech the school.



