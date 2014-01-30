Obama to visit TN. school of shooting victim - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Obama to visit TN. school of shooting victim

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - President Barack Obama heads to a Nashville high school on Thursday, two days after a student there fatally shot a classmate.
    
Grief counselors were at McGavock Comprehensive High School on Wednesday to help students cope with the shooting.
    
It happened within an hour of the president's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, in which he renewed calls to curb gun violence.
    
Police said the shooting took place at an apartment when 17-year-old Kaemon Robinson was playing with a pistol. It discharged, striking 15-year-old Kevin Barbee in the face. An attorney for Robinson said the teenager did not know the gun was loaded.
    
It was unclear how the president would address the shooting in his Thursday afternoon speech the school.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.