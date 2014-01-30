Ready for a warm up!

Good Thursday. I have been asked a number of times in the past day, "If temps are below freezing, why is the snow in my yard going away?" The answer is a process called sublimation. Think of it as snow evaporating. It is when snow skips the step of melting and goes straight into a gaseous state.

Melting is something that we will see plenty of with the snow that is still there.

High pressure will move to our east. The flow of air around that high will give us light southerly winds which means highs near 40 this afternoon.

Tonight will see temps falling back down to about 20 degrees, then the warm weather continues with a high of 51 on Friday. The normal high for this time of year is 52.



For the weekend, it will be mild with temps in the 50s. Clouds will build Saturday with some rain showers moving in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It looks like we may be in store for some heavier rainfall toward the middle of next week.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 6

Noon... Sunny, 22

3pm... Sunny, 40

