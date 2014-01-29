Snow, ice, and colder weather bring more people to Community Kitchen

As the temperatures plunge into the teens and single digits, yet again, men and women who are used to braving the elements, within reason, have found their way inside at the Community Kitchen. "Being able to stay here tonight is a very, very, good thing," said Chef Reginald Dwight. Very comforting."



"For the past hours they've been coming in from off the streets and different places to come and stay," said Night Supervisor Frank Scott. "We accommodate them with blankets and mats so they can lay down on and we'll help them in any way possible that we can help them. Yes."



The Community Kitchen will sleep about half again as many people tonight than on a normal chilly evening. Why? While main roads may be all but clear, snow, and ice linger, and for any of these people who may normally sleep outdoors, it is just not safe.



"Yes, it has been cold out there," Dwight explained, "and it's not something that anyone wants to feel by being out on the streets or anything like that, but the Community Kitchen is a very helpful place."



And very necessary.

Remember, just weeks ago, the overnight shelter part of their mission nearly fell through the city's funding cracks. The leadership had failed to made a budget request. City council members came through with emergency dollars to keep them open, 6 AM to 6 PM, daily, through mid-March.



Important work to help real people survive nights like this. "You see the unity and coming together where everybody is in here together, and all," added Scott, "and we try to help each other and work with each other."

They could always use your help at the Community Kitchen. They are looking for gloves, blankets, and the like, to give the clients to help them weather the cold nights ahead.