Crime Stoppers: Bandannaed Man Robs Store with Gun

Surveillance pictures come from the Kangaroo store on Dallas Road. Our suspect is around 6' tall. Employees, whom he held at gunpoint, said he is an African American man with a medium complexion, and a heavy build.

According to police, he demanded the clerks open the safe. When he finally understood they could not, he settled for some cash out of the register and a few cartons of Newport cigarettes.

He did a pretty good job covering himself. On this early morning, he wore a white sweater and khaki pants, a blue, flat-billed ball cap and an American flag bandana over his face.

Investigators say this guy could also be involved in another convenience store robbery earlier that morning, in Tiftonia.

They add, a small white vehicle (possibly an SUV) was seen before or after both robberies.

Up to a$1,000 reward cash is waiting for your good tip. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3-3-3-3.

You will remain completely anonymous.. no one, not the police, not your family, your friends, nor your enemies will know you provided the tip. call today.