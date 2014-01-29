Two FLW Tour anglers disqualified for Okeechobee

FLW has announced the disqualification of two anglers for the Walmart FLW Tour season opener at Lake Okeechobee Feb. 6-9.

Anthony Gagliardi of Prosperity, S.C., and Frank Clark of Benton, Ill., were in violation of rule five of the official rules. FLW said in both cases the rules violations were inadvertent. Rule five states that 30 days prior to the first practice day pros are only permitted on tournament waters alone or accompanied by a contestant in the tournament, a member of their immediate family, approved sponsor representatives, approved youth age 18 or younger or approved media representatives.

"On Monday, Jan. 6, I was on Okeechobee practicing for the Rayovac event," said Gagliardi, the 2006 FLW Tour Angler of the Year. "I practiced with a friend of mine from South Carolina, who was a co-angler in the Rayovac. He is not fishing the FLW Tour event. I was aware of the rule, but at the time I just didn't think about it; it never crossed my mind. It was a careless, unintentional mistake and it won't happen again."

The FLW Tour field and FLW Fantasy Fishing field have both been adjusted to show a field of 178 anglers. The FLW Tour event will pay down to 88 places.