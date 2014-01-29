Friends remember men who died in Corvette crash

Family and friends of the two men killed in a fatal wreck in Cleveland remember them as great guys who had a passion for cars and helping others.



"It is weird being in here," Adam Thomas said inside Viral Performance auto shop. "Just standing around hurts a lot."



Thomas' good friends, Rob Farley, 35, and Davis Gregor, 19, died after losing control of the Corvette they were test driving on Lee Highway on Friday.



His friends' auto repair shop is still full of fancy rides, but Thomas said the shop feels empty.



"It's hard for us to just sit around and talk, because we know that there's two people that should be here with us."



Thomas said the two men were inseparable friends.



"Rob and Davis were more than friends," Thomas said. "They were like brothers."



Farley and Gregor ran the auto repair shop. Thomas said Farley was a talented mechanic, and Gregor always dreamed of being a racecar driver.



"His father told me the other night that his third word he ever said was 'car'," laughed Thomas. "And he hasn't stopped since."



Thomas joined the guys at races across the region. He said his friends were always willing to help others, whether it was a stranger broken down on the side of the road or one of their competitors on the track.



"They would give up track time when they were supposed to be out in their cars, to work on someone else's."



Seeing the empty driver's seat is hard, but a lot of good memories still live behind the wheel.



"[Racing together] is a bond that goes beyond friendship, and even goes beyond family," Thomas said. "It's something special."



The teen's funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon.