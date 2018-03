SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee National Guard military police are scheduled to return from deployment this weekend.

Soldiers from the 251st Military Police Company are expected to return on Saturday after a nearly yearlong deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The soldiers are to arrive at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna around 12:45 p.m., then complete out-processing.

The company is based in Bolivar and Lexington.

