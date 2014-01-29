TVA power use rises near record high from cold weather

Just five days after setting a new winter peak for power demand in the Tennessee Valley, TVA reached its second highest power demand ever during the winter this morning shortly after 7 a.m., when temperatures across the 7-state region averaged only 6 degrees Fahrenheit.

To cope with the Arctic cold and snow, electric furnaces, heaters and heat pumps pushed power demand from TVA up to 32,768 megawatts, just shy of the winter peak set last Friday at 33,353 megawatts when temperatures averaged 7 degrees.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the federal utility met the near-record demand without having to interrupt power to any customers, including more than 1,200 which are under contracts that allow TVA to limit power during high-demand periods.

"Our units performed well with all of our nuclear and hydro units at full generation and we were able to purchase more than 3,000 megawatts of power at the peak," Hopson said.

