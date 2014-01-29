Hundreds abandon cars at East Brainerd Publix

More than 200 people left their cars stranded overnight at the East Brainerd Publix shopping complex.

Channel 3 spoke with drivers as they retrieved their cars Wednesday morning and found most people live nearby and decided to walk home or hitch a ride on the more dangerous side roads.



"I tried to make it up the hill to my house but there were a lot of vehicles stuck and stalled on the side of the road," said Greg Lusk. "I probably could've made it but didn't want to take a chance on hitting another car."

Lusk, like hundreds of others, ditched his car at Publix. The parking lot had patches of ice but one nearby resident said it's worse in his neighborhood.



"It's about twice as icy up there as it is down here. It's bad up there," said Curtis Cox.

Publix reopened at 10a.m.

