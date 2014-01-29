Garbage and recycling collections delayed due to weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Garbage and recycling collections delayed due to weather

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The City of Chattanooga is delaying the collection of garbage and recycling items due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.

Customers are asked to leave containers on the curbside until collection crews are able to safely service each street. 

Crews from the Department of Public Works have worked around the clock and continue to treat roadways for motorists to ensure safe travel.

The city also advises citizens to avoid unnecessary travel today as some streets may be icy.
 
Customers with questions about their service schedule or road conditions may contact the city's services via 311.

