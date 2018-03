ATLANTA (AP) - After a rare snowstorm stopped Atlanta-area commuters in their tracks - forcing many to hunker down in their cars overnight or seek other shelter - the National Guard is sending military Humvees onto the city's snarled freeway system.

Gov. Nathan Deal says it's an attempt to move stranded school buses and get food and water to students on them.

Deal says the Georgia State Patrol also is sending troopers to schools where children remain stranded after spending the night in classrooms.

Deal plans a briefing at 11:30 this morning at the Capitol to discuss the state's "ongoing disaster response."

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced his own update at 10 o'clock this morning at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Peachtree Street.

