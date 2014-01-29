Hundreds of students stuck at school for the night

ATLANTA (WXIA) -- Children across the metro had to spend the night in school as school buses couldn't drive on the roads.

Students in Marietta, Cherokee County, Atlanta and Paulding County were some of the ones who had to stay sheltered in their schools.

Atlanta Public Schools had 50 students stuck on buses trying to get home overnight. They all were transported by 9 a.m. Wednesday. A school spokesperson said there were several hundred kids "sheltered in place" at schools primarily in the north and west region of the city. Those students did get food thanks to the Atlanta Police Department.

About 500 students in Paulding County were stuck at the elementary, middle and high schools.

Read more from our news partner WXIA.

