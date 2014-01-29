Southeast Tennessee slow-speed pursuit nets two arrests

Life moves a little slower around Southeast Tennessee, and that can include the police pursuits.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Dayton, Tenn., police incident report, 35-year-old Maurice A. Albornoz and 49-year-old Denise M. Lasure were hanging around Paul's Produce on Iowa Avenue, trying to pop open a soda machine with a crowbar. But a patrol officer spotted their Ford Escape backed up to the front door of Paul's, and soon Albornoz and Lasure drove away.

Eventually, members of the Dayton Police Department and sheriff's offices from Bradley County, Hamilton County and Rhea County would catch the two alleged criminals, but not before a 24-mile drive and a SWAT-team standoff. Dayton police would charge Albornoz and Lasure with several crimes including attempted theft, evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

And the two would remain at the Rhea County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

