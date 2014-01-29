Southeast Tennessee slow-speed pursuit nets two arrests - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Southeast Tennessee slow-speed pursuit nets two arrests

Posted: Updated:

Life moves a little slower around Southeast Tennessee, and that can include the police pursuits.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Dayton, Tenn., police incident report, 35-year-old Maurice A. Albornoz and 49-year-old Denise M. Lasure were hanging around Paul's Produce on Iowa Avenue, trying to pop open a soda machine with a crowbar. But a patrol officer spotted their Ford Escape backed up to the front door of Paul's, and soon Albornoz and Lasure drove away.

Eventually, members of the Dayton Police Department and sheriff's offices from Bradley County, Hamilton County and Rhea County would catch the two alleged criminals, but not before a 24-mile drive and a SWAT-team standoff. Dayton police would charge Albornoz and Lasure with several crimes including attempted theft, evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

And the two would remain at the Rhea County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.