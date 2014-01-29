More cold temps tonight, single digits for the morning

We will continue tonight with very cold temperatures. Lows will drop into single digits for tonight. Sunshine will return on Thursday and again on Friday. A slow warm up will continue, too. Highs on Thursday will approach 40 with lows Thursday night into the teens. Friday's highs will be near 50.



Clouds will be increasing on Saturday with highs into the 50's. We could see some light rain showers develop late in the day or by Saturday night. Light rain will continue into Sunday with highs again into the 50's.



Next Monday will be rainy and that rain will continue off and on through Tuesday and into Wednesday. By the end of next week we will see some colder air return.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. Paul Barys



Thursday:



8am... Sunny, 9



Noon... Sunny, 30



5pm... Sunny, 39

6pm... Clear, 27

9pm... Clear, 21

