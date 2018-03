The Tennessee Highway Patrol spent Tuesday evening working an accident an accident on Ladd Springs Road.

Several people decided to go "joy-riding" in two vehicles.

As the individuals headed to Jack's River, the first vehicle spun out of control and slid off the side of the road landing on its side. The second vehicle was unable to stop and landed on top of the first vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.