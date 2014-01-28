GA Gov. Deal declares state of emergency

A news release issued by the State of Georgia Tuesday evening declares the entire state to be under a state of emergency, due to the snow, ice and severe winter temperatures.

After consultation with GEMA Director Charley English and other state agency heads, Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a state of emergency declaration related to the winter storm for the entire state of Georgia. The governor has delayed the opening of state government until noon tomorrow.



"Many parts of our state have experienced heavy sleet and snowfall, and in the metro areas we're experiencing traffic jams caused primarily by heavy volume after the quick onset of the winter storm," Deal said. "Unfortunately, traffic is delaying the ability of crews to treat highways all across the state. I know many people are trying desperately to pick up their children or simply to get home, and I hope they can get to safe, warm stopping point soon. Once at your destination, if at all possible, please stay off the roads until conditions improve. State DOT crews will work around the clock to get roads clear; in addition, the National Guard, the Department of Public Safety and GEMA will work to get the state back to normal as quickly as possible."



The state of emergency declaration opens up state resources necessary for government response. It also activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which assigns specific responsibilities to certain agencies.