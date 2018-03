RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - Slippery roads made for a chaotic day in Catoosa County Tuesday.



"Considering its a parking lot out there, I dot think we're going anywhere any time soon," Pepsi delivery man Scott Posey said.



The snow hit fast, causing traffic problems that slowed drivers way down.



"I swerved when the driver in front of me hit their breaks and it was scary," driver Nicole Cvikich said.



Catoosa County schools started dismissing around lunchtime, but most of the buses weren't able to make their routes.



Samantha Heard, parent "Thought bus was going to get them, but then I got a text the bus was stuck, so I had to leave work and make arrangements to get them," parent Samantha Heard said.



Students spent hours waiting for their parents.



Catoosa County Emergency Dispatchers said the most wrecks have happened on Highway 41 and parts of Battlefield Parkway. They're urging drivers to stay off the roads altogether if possible.