Snowy roads keep law enforcement, towing companies busy

The snowy conditions quickly turned highways into skating rinks. As our crew traveled South, we first encountered a flipped camper that collided with a tractor trailer near the 24/75 split.



Traffic was at a stand still, as emergency crews worked wreck after wreck on the interstate. A multi-car wreck near Dalton, had traffic on I-75 Northbound down to one lane. It was the same scene up and down the interstate, where a dump truck hauling a tractor slid into another truck.



Lieutenant Jason Blackmon with Georgia State Patrol says the snow caught many drivers off guard.



"A lot of the weather reports were saying it was going to be further south, but it came in up here and the road conditions are just awful," says Blackmon.



With temps staying below freezing, he says what is on the ground is staying.



"If they don't have to be on the roads, don't be on the roads," says Blackmon.



Tow truck and wrecker drivers also kept busy.



"There's a lot of icy conditions right now. There was no prep work done on the roads, really. Everyone's going real fast and just sliding all over the place," says Jason Warren with Yates Towing.



Warren says they were having trouble keeping up with all the calls.



"We've called everybody in to come help with this snow."



While he appreciates the business, he just wants everyone to stay safe.



"Drive slow. Stay home if you can," says Warren.