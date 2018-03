Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting on 6th Avenue. It happened around 6:45p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived to 2753 6th Avenue they found the victim Rafael White with a gunshot wound



White was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to White being shot, he was in an argument with Rodney Jennings. Evidence points to Jennings. Chattanooga Police Major Crime Detectives are seeking warrants for the arrest of Rodney Jennings.