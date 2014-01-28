Students stuck at some schools - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Students stuck at some schools

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

About 45 students are still at Soddy Daisy High School as of about 1:30pm. The buses are not running due to the snowy weather.

Parents have been contacted and told that Administrative staff will wait with the students.

If you are unable to reach your child, please call the school at (423)332-8828.

