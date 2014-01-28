Snowy conditions part of 17-car pileup in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Snowy conditions part of 17-car pileup in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The road conditions may have contributed to a seventeen-car pileup on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland. No injuries were reported.

Drivers say the cars kept sliding into another causing the pileup.

Only one lane has been reported as drivable on parts of North Lee Highway in Cleveland.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this and the other snow-related stories around the Tennessee Valley.

