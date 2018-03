UPDATE:Red Bank students will be able to catch buses this afternoon.



Buses will not be running for the following schools:

Students at CSAS are still at school at this time. School Officials are asking parents to safely pick up their children if possible.

The only bus that has picked up students to take them to CSLA, is Bus #389, officials do not know when the other buses will arrive.



Elementary Schools

Smith Elementary



Middle Schools

Hunter Middle

High Schools

East Hamilton High School

Dade County Schools