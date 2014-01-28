UPDATE: How are the roads?

As the day went on, roads were treated, cleared and began to dry off as the day went on. But tonight, the melted snow will freeze in some spots, which may make for a difficult commute in the morning.

The interstates and primary roads appear to have been treated and clear, but use caution if you must be out on the roads.

There are also abandoned cars along the sides of some roads, making travel even more dangerous.



Channel 3 Facebook friend Hope Carroll reports: Cleveland Hwy is clear in Dalton GA

Another Facebook post, from Pam Wilcox: Cleveland has not put down sand or ice on our roads and we live two roads from the main road . everyone went low riding last night and packed our road down so now its solid ice.

Brittany Clark Siebenthal says that Thrasher Pike in Hixson completely iced over.

Diane Kay Howard Lawson Bell Rd in Cleveland is still completely snow covered and now frozen. Do not try to drive on it or you will be in the ditch, or a pond.

Jenny Carlock Buttram tells us: Hamilton County Schools maintenance dept had to be at work 7am. My husband said slick spots on back roads and coming down Sand Mtn at 136. Merging from 59 to 24 very slick. Interstate from there seems ok. Downtown areas have several slick spots too. Everyone be careful if you must get out!

Paco Íñiguez Maynez: Igou gap between Concord and Skyline Road stay off to slippery and cars on the side

Melton Stephanie: North Hickory Valley is covered, 10 cars at the foot of the road of Westminister. Our street is impossible, unless you have 4x4's. They even risk hitting cars at the end of the roads.

Megan Langstaff: Charleston, TN - packed with snow and frozen on all the streets surrounding us

Freedom Ellis: Hwy 58 in Harrison is down to one lane

Jennifer Asakevich: 153 south from Hixson to the airport is a cake walk. Able to do 55 all the way. Lower part of Gadd road is ok, there's some snowpack for traction but there are icy patches.

Jennifer Plumley: 41 Hwy, Alabama Hwy sheet of ice.

Ooltewah-Georgetown Road has tire tracks that will allow safet travel, but it is icy and snowpacked outside of those tracks.

Lee Highway in Ooltewah is treated and slushy in spots, though slushy spots are frozen in some places.

Entrance ramp and exit ramps on exit 11 in Ooltewah are very well treated and mostly clear. I 75 is perfect.

Clayton Parker: Ringgold Road in East Ridge really needs attention, but not as bad as back-roads. I-27, around downtown, after the 27 - 24 split still looks bad. Cant really tell if its Black Ice or Brine, but I know its still slick. Patience is a Virtue.

Steve Cummings: Soddy Daisy area, the ridges area along Sequoyah Road are very slick ice covered. Many vehicles in ditches along these roads

Mowbray Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Dusten Woodard tells us: Mowbray Moutain Soddy: Montlake road is passable but extreme caution is advised. Hot water and Moutain road are closed and should not be attempted. Poe road is mostly hard packed snow and ice. All secondary road have not been plowed or treated.

Road Conditions Delay Collection Services in Chattanooga: Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, the City of Chattanooga's garbage and recycle collection services may be delayed in many areas. Customers are asked to leave containers on the curbside until collection crews are able to safely service each street. Crews from the Department of Public Works have worked around the clock and continue to treat roads to ensure safe travel. It is advised to avoid unnecessary travel today as some streets may be icy. Customers who have questions about their service schedule or road conditions may contact 311.

I-24 - Clear and relatively dry from the I-75 junction to US-27



I-75 - Mostly dry from East Brainerd Road to I-25 junction



East Brainerd Road - center turn lane full of ice and snow, but driving lanes clear and treated

Gunbarrel Road has patches of ice.

Jenkins Road near Standifer Gap has some icy spots.

Standifer Gap appears mostly clear.

Graysville Road is reported to be icy.



Let us know what you're seeing on area roads, and we'll share it here.



