Fire destroys Ooltewah home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys Ooltewah home

Posted: Updated:
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

A Hamilton County home was destroyed in a late night fire Monday.

Hamilton County EMS reports Tri-Comminity Volunteer Fire was dispatched to a fire on Banks Road in Ooltewah.

When crews arrived, flames were visible showing through the roof and attic. A vehicle was also on fire in the carport.

Crews battled the fire defensively, but the home was too far involved to save it.

Damage was estimated around $75,000. The cause is under investigation.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.