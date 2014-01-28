Fire destroys Ooltewah home

A Hamilton County home was destroyed in a late night fire Monday.



Hamilton County EMS reports Tri-Comminity Volunteer Fire was dispatched to a fire on Banks Road in Ooltewah.



When crews arrived, flames were visible showing through the roof and attic. A vehicle was also on fire in the carport.



Crews battled the fire defensively, but the home was too far involved to save it.



Damage was estimated around $75,000. The cause is under investigation.



The homeowner was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.



The American Red Cross is assisting the family.