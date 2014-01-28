Ruptured gas line causes foundry fire

A gas line rupture at a Chattanooga foundry caused a fire Tuesday morning.



Firefighters say they responded to the Eureka Foundry on Reggie White Boulevard around 1 a.m.



Crews say there were flames shooting 10 to 15 feet high from a ruptured gas line on the floor.



Firefighters shut off the gas and put the fire out quickly. It had spread to wood decking on the roof and crews had to extinguish some hot spots after.



Damage was estimated around $20,000. No one was injured.