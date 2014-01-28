Chattanooga agency has part in flagged SodaStream Super Bowl ad

The Fox television network has told SodaStream International that it must make changes to its Super Bowl spot -- the one Chattanooga's Humanaut creative consulting company helped create -- if it's to run in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.



A year ago, CBS rejected SodaStream's Super Bowl ad, which the men behind Humanaut also worked on, because the spot targeted Coca-Cola and Pepsi, inferring that their mass bottling can be cut out if consumers opt for a home soda-making machine.



SodaStream complied with CBS last year and released an alternate commercial for the game, but not before voicing their displeasure. Things are shaking out about the same this time around.



"I think most people would assume that if you can afford a Super Bowl commercial you would be given the same rights to mention your competitors that the big boys are given," Alex Bogusky, Humanaut investor and creative adviser, said in an email.



