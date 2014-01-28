UPDATE: Weather conditions for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning

WRCB) - Light snow will end tonight. Total accumulations will range from .5" to 1.5". Cold air will settle in for tonight and that will keep the snow on the ground. Lows tonight should be near 11. Winds will be out of the north at 10-12 mph and that will keep the snow from melting. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and highs will climb to near freezing. This will help melt some of the snow especially on the roads. Another cold night is expected for Wednesday night with lows near 11. Some black ice could form then.

By Thursday highs will climb to near 40 with sunny skies and by Friday skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 50. Clouds should be increasing on Saturday and by Saturday night we may see some rain showers develop. The chance for rain will continue into Sunday. Both days this weekend we will see highs in the 50's. Some breaks in the rain will occur on Monday with highs again in the 50's. On Tuesday another round of rain will move in with highs near 55. For detailed info go to www.wrcbtv.com/weather. - Paul Barys

For Wednesday:



8am... Sunny, 12



Noon... Sunny, 19



5pm...Sunny, 31