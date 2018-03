More than 150 years worth of Hamilton County marriage records are now digital.

Converting these records offers the opportunity for citizens and public agencies to access them 24/7.



The records date back to 1857. It is believed that records prior to 1857 were destroyed when the previous Courthouse was destroyed by fire in 1910.



The records can be researched at countyclerkanytime.com. When on the site click, Online Services, Marriage search & records.



The conversion started in 1996.