A man wanted for armed robbery turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon.



Damon Pierre Porter of Riceville had been wanted by law enforcement officials since last Tuesday's robbery.



Porter is accused of using a handgun to hold up a couple and demanding they give him whatever pills they had, making off with 210 total Roxicodone and Xanax pills.



He was being held on $41,000 bond on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in the commission of a dangerous felony, carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a bench warrant for violation of probation, driving on a suspended license, criminal trespassing and violation of probation