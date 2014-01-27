14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling for life fundraiser set - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling for life fundraiser set

Posted: Updated:

   Organizers of an annual fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital announce this year's event.

   The 14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling For Life Tournament will be held February 9th at Holiday Bowl on Brainerd Road, a morning and afternoon session will be held.

   The event is held in memory of Tony O'Rear, who lost his battle with bone marrow cancer whe n he was only 12 years old.

   Nearly $125,000 have been raised in previous tournaments.

   Tony's mother, Barbara Breedwell, says her late son loved the sport and would frequent the Holiday Bowl often before he was diagnosed.

   Spaces are still available for either session. For every team that pre-registers, each member's name will be put in for a special prize drawing

   For more information or registration, call 423-637-9358.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.