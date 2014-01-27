14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling for life fundraiser set

Organizers of an annual fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital announce this year's event.

The 14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling For Life Tournament will be held February 9th at Holiday Bowl on Brainerd Road, a morning and afternoon session will be held.

The event is held in memory of Tony O'Rear, who lost his battle with bone marrow cancer whe n he was only 12 years old.

Nearly $125,000 have been raised in previous tournaments.

Tony's mother, Barbara Breedwell, says her late son loved the sport and would frequent the Holiday Bowl often before he was diagnosed.

Spaces are still available for either session. For every team that pre-registers, each member's name will be put in for a special prize drawing



For more information or registration, call 423-637-9358.

