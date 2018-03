McMinn County deputies arrested three people for looting a house that had been quarantined after a meth bust.



The house had been quarantined less than two days when deputies say they found 20-year old Tyler Watson of Etowah; 23-year old Joseph Moses of Englewood; and 21-year old Christen Pike of Benton, loading items from the house into an SUV.

Among the stolen items were three weed trimmers and a pressure washer.



The three are facing theft and trespassing charges.

Police say thefts from quarantined houses affected by meth manufacturing are very common.