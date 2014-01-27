Mocs Prepare for SoCon Home Stretch

The UTC Mocs are getting ready for the second half of their Southern Conference schedule, unbeaten and atop the SoCon standings.

Monday, Mocs head coach Will Wade cautioned the team's surprising 8-0 conference as one that could be shortlived, recalling Tommy Amaker's advice, "one day a peacock the next day a feather duster."

The Mocs face what may be their toughest road game Thursday night against Davidson, a perennial SoCon power and just behind UTC with a 6-1 conference record.

UTC returns to the friendly confines of McKenzie Arena Saturday night against Furman.

