Derrell Scott Commits To Tennessee

The University of Tennessee football team picked up another commitment for the 2014 football season Monday, with the announcement of Derrell Scott's intent to play for the Big Orange.

Scott, from Havelock High School in North Carolina, is considered one of the top running back prospects this year.

Scott helped his Rams win a 3a state title last year, running for just under 2200 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He was courted by many schools, but had whittled his choices down to Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Scott is the 34th recruit to verbally commit to Tennessee.

Signing day is February 5th.

