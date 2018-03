A big milestone in the construction project on Highway 27 is causing traffic headaches for some drivers. The new Signal Mountain exit opened for motorists Sunday.



And this was the scene during rush hour Monday night.



Prior to the opening, vehicles had to maneuver around traffic barrels and a tight curve and drivers could only exit one direction. Now, a traffic light and a left turn signal towards Dayton Blvd greets drivers as they exit the highway.



Completion of the entire project is scheduled for February of next year.