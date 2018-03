It was a packed room Monday night at the South Chattanooga Rec Center.



Where community members discussed their hopes for the future of the St. Elmo area. Discussions have taken place, as plans are set forward to revive the southside neighborhood.



The Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise lead the conversation. They say it's important to hear from neighbors and business owners on their thoughts and vision for the property.



Abby Garrison, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, "For the next 6 weeks or so we'll be going back and forth with the design team to refine the final design."

Another meeting to settle on the final design will be held in the next couple of months.