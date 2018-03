A new quarter featuring a well-known Tennessee site may soon make it into your pocket or purse.



Here's a look at the tails side of the newly-minted coin. It shows a log cabin in a pastoral setting like the ones in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



It was designed by Chris Costello and engraved by Renata Gordon and is the 21st coin in the U.S. Mint's "America the Beautiful" program, highlighting 56 national parks over a 12 year period.