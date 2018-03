The man accused of selling meth-making materials at a Brainerd Road business was found guilty of 11 out the 14 counts.



Terry Michael Honeycutt was accused of selling Polar Pure, a water purification product, from the Brainerd Army Store between 2008 and 2011. The product is mostly iodine, a key ingredient for meth.



Honeycutt will be sentenced May 12th.



His brother, Tony, pleaded guilty in December to federal charges for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Tony was sentenced to 5 months behind bars.