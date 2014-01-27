No charges filed in child death investigation

Nearly a month after a 2-year-old dies while in foster care in north Georgia no charges have been filed.

Jennifer Palmer is all smiles when she thinks about her daughter, Saharah, 2. "She loved to eat," recalls Palmer.

However, the happiness is short lived as reality hits. Saharah is no longer alive, and Palmer's two other children are still in state custody in Georgia.



"Its been a nightmare," Palmer says referring to the last month.



Saharah passed away New Year's Day of a reported head injury. At the time she was under the care of foster parents in Ringgold. State and local authorities are investigating but have filed no charges.

Channel 3 visited the foster parent's home earlier this month, they declined to comment.



Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk tells Channel 3 investigators are still collecting evidence that will hold up in court and they're waiting on the medical examiner's report to find out exactly how Saharah died. He went on to say he understands that citizens want action but they're working on putting together the entire story.



"I know they're doing their job. I do want to thank them for continuously working on the case," says Palmer.



On social media hundreds have shown their support for Palmer's family but it does little to mend her broken heart. Palmer wants answers, most importantly from the state.



"Knowing that my kids supposed to have been protected and it didn't turn out in such a way," says Palmer.



On Monday Palmer waited for hours in Fannin County Court to speak to a judge. "I'm trying to get my kids back," she says. However, Palmer never made it in front of a judge. Her court appearance was rescheduled for February 12th.