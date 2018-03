The parking lot near building 14 inside the Carriage Parc Apartment complex in East Brainerd was filled all morning and afternoon with residents and insurance company representatives.

Michael Anguas and his wife were one of the many that waited their turn to speak to an on-site adjusters.

A few different companies were on-hand to answer questions customers had, pass out checks to those that made preliminary claims and accept paperwork, that details all the items lost during that tragic Friday morning fire.

Michael and his wife say they are starting from scratch after losing many items money can't rebuy. Michael says, "it would have been impossible to move forward if we didn't have rental insurance."