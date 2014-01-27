Chattanooga murder suspect in 16-year old case arrested in Ohio

Adolphus Hollingsworth, charged in the murder of his wife Victoria Hollingsworth, is back in custody after being mistakenly released from jail.

He was arrested around noon Saturday in Rossford, Ohio at the Knight's Inn Motel and is currently in the Wood County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee. Rossford is located near Toledo.



Police investigated the case, but there were few leads and eventually the case went cold. Producers from the TNT television program "Cold Justice" heard of the case and profiled Mrs. Hollingsworth's murder. After the program aired, local police developed enough information to issue an arrest warrant for Hollingsworth who was determined to be living in Amarillo, Texas at the time. He was arrested in Texas on Friday, January 25, on charges of first degree murder, however, jail officials mistakenly released him.

Information was developed that Hollingsworth was staying at the Knight's Inn Motel with people he knew. Police identified Hollingsworth's car in the parking lot and waited. Once Hollingsworth was in the car, officers moved in and arrested Hollingsworth without incident.

