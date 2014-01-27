Dade Schools Superintendent Shawn Tobin to retire in May

Dade County School Board members are seeking a new superintendent after receiving a retirement letter from Shawn Tobin, who will step down April 30 after three years on the job.

Tobin had been principal of Central High School in Carrollton, GA when he took the Dade job. Tobin was selected from an original field of 45 applicants, by a unanimous vote.



Tobin, 51, is a native of Illinois, and served in the U.S. Army Special Forces from 1982-84. He earned a Social Studies degree from West Georgia College in 1989, and two Master's degrees from that school in 1992 and 1999. He taught middle school in Carrollton and Dalton before going into school administration in Carroll County. He retires with 26 years experience in education, 16 as an administrator. He said, "I have other opportunities in education in Georgia."

Tobin had been openly critical in recent days of the county's 65/5 resolution, a provision that exempts elderly residents from paying the school portion of real estate taxes on their homes. Tobin estimated that it cost the school district about a million dollars annually in lost revenues, but was unable to convince local legislators to place the resolution on a referendum.

